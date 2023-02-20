 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moves SC against EC decision

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for an early listing of the Thackeray-led Sena faction's petition.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Election Commission recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordering allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it.

The CJI, however, refused to pass any order.

"The rule applies equally to all, whether left, right or centre. Come tomorrow through proper process," the bench said.