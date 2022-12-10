 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Congress' choice for Himachal CM | Key things to know

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi and was the Congress campaign committee head, was unanimously elected leader of the party's legislature group in the meeting held on December 10.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outside Congress' office in Shimla on Dec 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Two days after winning a decisive mandate in the assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh, the Congress party on December 10 announced Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as its choice for the chief ministerial post.

Sukhu, 58, will succeed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jai Ram Thakur, who submitted his resignation on December 8 after the saffron camp was reduced to 25 seats, and the Congress ended up clinching 40 seats -- six above the halfway mark of 34.

The Nadaun MLA, who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi and was the Congress campaign committee head, was unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the meeting held earlier in the day. Those who were ousted by Sukhu in the CM race include Pratibha Singh, the wife of late Congress veteran and six-time ex-CM Virbhadra Singh.

Sukhu, who would be the seventh chief minister of Himachal Pradesh since the state's inception, will be administered the oath of office on December 11.

Key things to know about Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Sukhu is a four-time MLA and is considered to be a product of student politics. His elevation as the chief minister marks a generational shift in the party's state leadership, which was dominated by Congress veteran Virbhadra Singh for around five decades till his demise last year.