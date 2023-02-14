 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
State capitals in northeast to get air, rail connectivity before 2024: Amit Shah

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended ‘mann ki doori’ between northeast and the rest of India, said Amit Shah.

Ahead of polls in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 14 said all the state capitals in the northeast region will get rail and air connectivity before 2024.

“In the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the northeast region more than 51 times. It had never been the frequency of any Prime Minister to visit this area in the independent history of India,” Shah said in an interview with ANI.

He said that PM Modi has ended ‘mann ki doori’ between northeast and the rest of India. The BJP-led government has worked for people on various fronts because of which the party is confident of winning the upcoming elections, Shah added.

The Union Home Minister while replying to a query on the possibility of a hung assembly in Tripura said, “The constituencies in Tripura are small and you will see that before 12 PM on counting day, the BJP will win with a thumping majority.”