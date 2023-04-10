 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Some remain illiterate despite being educated in IIT: LG on Arvind Kejriwal targeting PM Modi over degree

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:10 AM IST

V K Saxena was asked about Kejriwal's comments targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his educational qualifications and questioning the genuineness of his degrees.

In a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday said that one should not be boastful about one's degree and some people remain illiterate despite being educated in IIT.

Saxena was asked about Kejriwal's comments targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his educational qualifications and questioning the genuineness of his degrees.

"I have heard the comments made by the honourable chief minister in the Assembly. One should never be boastful about their degree. A degree is only a receipt of education but real education lies in your knowledge and behaviour.

"I have seen the kind behaviour exhibited over the last few days. It has been proved how some people remain illiterate despite being educated in IIT," the LG said.