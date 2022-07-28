 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Slip of the tongue: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on row over him calling Droupadi Murmu 'rashtrapatni'

PTI
Jul 28, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

The BJP has accused the Congress of demeaning President Murmu and demanded an apology.

File image of Congress' Lok Sabha and party's Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday and alleged that the BJP was making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue.

The BJP has accused the Congress of demeaning President Murmu and demanded an apology.

"One time I made an error... It was a slip of the tongue. What should I do? I said it and realised I uttered a wrong word. I even looked for mediapersons who I had said this to, to request them to not focus on it. However, I couldn't find them.

"Some ruling party members are deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. It is very unfortunate," the Congress leader told reporters.

PTI
TAGS: #Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury #Droupadi Murmu #India #Politics #rashtrapatni
first published: Jul 28, 2022 12:05 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.