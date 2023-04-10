'Should anyone's educational degree be a political issue?,' says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar expressed his views regarding the on-going row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree. While the Opposition has time and again brought up the issue of Narendra Modi's degree, Pawar has dismissed the same, urging people to focus more on economic issues such as 'unemployment, law & order and inflation'.

"Should anyone's educational degree be a political issue in the country when we are facing unemployment, law & order and inflation?," Pawar said.

Pawar also spoke about the need for communal harmony and alleged that differences are being created among people in the name of religion and caste lines.

The NCP supremo also emphasised the need to discuss the destruction of crops due to unseasonal rains in Maharashtra.

"Crops have been destroyed due to unseasonal rains in Maharashtra. Discussions are necessary on these issues," Pawar said. Earlier this month on April 2, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party launched a fresh attack on the BJP questioning genuineness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degrees and claimed that they would turn out to be fake if a probe is conducted. The Gujarat High Court quashed a seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) that had asked the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to Kejriwal and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the AAP chief in March earlier this year.

Moneycontrol News