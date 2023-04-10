 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Should anyone's educational degree be a political issue?,' says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Amid the on-going row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational degree, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar dimissed the question regarding the genuineness of his degree and emphasised the need to focus on larger socio-economic issues.

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar expressed his views regarding the on-going row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree. While the Opposition has time and again brought up the issue  of Narendra Modi's degree, Pawar has dismissed the same, urging people to focus more on economic issues such as  'unemployment, law & order and inflation'.

"Should anyone's educational degree be a political issue in the country when we are facing unemployment, law & order and inflation?," Pawar said.

Pawar also spoke about the need for communal harmony and alleged that differences are being created among people in the name of religion and caste lines.

The NCP supremo also emphasised the need to discuss the destruction of crops due to unseasonal rains in Maharashtra.