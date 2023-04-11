 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharad Pawar says he will not oppose demand for JPC probe into Adani issue for sake of Opposition unity

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Pawar had earlier said a Supreme Court-appointed inquiry committee will be "more useful and effective" in dealing with the matter.

File image of NCP president Sharad Pawar (PTI photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said although his outfit does not agree with the demand of anti-BJP parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations against the Adani group, it will not go against their stand for the sake of Opposition unity.

The former Union minister had earlier said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have a majority if a joint House panel is formed given its numerical strength in Parliament and this would lead to doubts on the outcome of such a probe.

"The opinion of our friendly parties (on JPC) is different from ours, but we want to maintain our unity. I gave my opinion (on futility of JPC probe), but if our colleagues (Opposition parties) feel that JPC is a must then we will not oppose it."

"We don't agree with them (Opposition parties), but for the sake of Opposition unity, we will not insist on this (that there should be no JPC)," said Pawar in an interview with Marathi news channel ABP Majha.