Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

Sharad Pawar resigned: Speaking at a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan, Pawar announced his decision which was met with protests by NCP workers and leaders.

File Image of Sharad Pawar

Veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on May 2 announced he has decided to step down as the party leader.

Pawar announced his decision during the book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan, to which NCP officials and workers reacted with protests.

 

I have decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party, he said.