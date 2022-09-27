 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being real Shiv Sena

PTI
Sep 27, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group's claim over the original Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed the Election Commission to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission, the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said.

PTI
first published: Sep 27, 2022 06:25 pm
