Rising India Summit | Rahul Gandhi will help BJP win Karnataka: Mansukh Mandaviya’s sarcastic quip

Mar 30, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

The Election Commission announced earlier on Wednesday that Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13, setting the stage for a key BJP versus Congress electoral fight ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha showdown.

Union Health Minister and BJP co-incharge for Karnataka elections Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday remarked sarcastically that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would pave the way for the saffron party’s win in the southern state. Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit, Mandaviya expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in Karnataka.

Maintaining that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi following conviction in a defamation case was “lawful”, Mandaviya brushed aside the opposition party’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

“Rahul Gandhi will win us the Karnataka election,” he remarked, adding, “We will make a double engine government in Karnataka again. Karnataka voters are with us.”