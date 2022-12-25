 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul harbouring bitterness over loss of political power: Ravi Shankar Prasad

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with harbouring ‘talkhi’ (bitterness) over loss of political power and speaking of ‘mohabbat’ (love) during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to hide the same.

The former Union minister also made a veiled reference to leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar, saying “people who have ‘nafrat’ (hatred) for India and shouted anti-national slogans in JNU” had joined the ‘mohabbat ka paigham’ rhetoric.

“I have come to Patna in connection with the municipal polls scheduled next week. I am under instructions to reply to Gandhi’s diatribe in Delhi,” said Prasad.

He accused the Congress leader of disrespect towards Hindu faith and “sanatan chetna”, tracing it back to Jawaharlal Nehru’s “disapproval” of active involvement of Sardar Patel in the renovation of Somnath temple and inauguration of it by then President Rajendra Prasad.

The BJP leader also bristled at Gandhi’s repeated reference to the Chinese occupation of Indian territory and asked “he would do well to remember that it was snatched away in 1962, when Nehru, his maternal great grandfather, was the prime minister of the country”.

Prasad lashed out at Gandhi for “failing to acknowledge the contributions” of Patel during his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and pay a visit to the ‘Statue of Unity’, which has been built in Patel’s memory.