Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Wayanad today, after disqualification as Lok Sabha MP

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as the MP from Wayanad last month after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after his disqualification as an MP, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi would be visiting this border district of Kerala on Tuesday to participate in various activities organised by the UDF as a show of strength.

The two Congress leaders would first participate in a roadshow called 'Satyameva Jayate' in Kalpetta here in the afternoon.

In the roadshow, only the national flag will be used instead of the party flags, the Congress said.