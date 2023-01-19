Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters its final destination Jammu and Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 as part of its final destination amid tight security in the union territory.

Gandhi was received at Lakhanpur by senior Congress leaders and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

Addressing a public meeting on his arrival, Rahul Gandhi said, “Today I have come home because my family is from Jammu and Kashmir. I understand the pain suffered by people here and I have come to share your grief.”

He also said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is aimed at spreading love and compassion.

Gandhi, who started his yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, will be covering a distance of 350 kilometres in the union territory.

As per schedule, the yatra will culminate in Srinagar on January 30 with a public rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to presidents of 23 like-minded parties to attend the concluding function in the Valley. The concluding ceremony is also expected to be attended by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. During the ten-day-long journey, Gandhi will address three major public meetings and demand the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. “The yatra will enter the Kashmir region on January 27. We have invited all our state presidents, chief ministers, Member Parliaments, CLP leaders, and CWC members to attend the concluding function in Srinagar. We also planned a mega event in Banihal where the national flag will be hoisted on Republic Day,” said J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla. Meanwhile, the security in the union territory has been beefed up, additional troops have been deployed on the routes that Rahul Gandhi will be covering during the yatra. Gandhi who has been given Z Plus security with Advance Security Liaison will be under the protection of special commandos in the region.

Sohil Sehran

READ MORE