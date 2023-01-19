 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters its final destination Jammu and Kashmir

Sohil Sehran
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

As per schedule, the yatra will culminate in Srinagar on January 30 with a public rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 as part of its final destination amid tight security in the union territory.

Gandhi was received at Lakhanpur by senior Congress leaders and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

Addressing a public meeting on his arrival, Rahul Gandhi said, “Today I have come home because my family is from Jammu and Kashmir. I understand the pain suffered by people here and I have come to share your grief.”

He also said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is aimed at spreading love and compassion.

Gandhi, who started his yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, will be covering a distance of 350 kilometres in the union territory.

As per schedule, the yatra will culminate in Srinagar on January 30 with a public rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.