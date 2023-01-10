 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi to visit Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

The Haryana leg of the march concluded on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar this afternoon before the Bharat Jodo Yatra begins its Punjab leg on Wednesday.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Day 116"#BharatJodoYatra finishes Haryana leg in Ambala now. 2mrw morning is Punjab leg. There can be no better way to begin that than with a pilgrimage to holiest Golden Temple in Amritsar.

"There'll be no padyatra this afternoon so that @RahulGandhican pay his respects there," Ramesh tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, Rahul Gandhi resumed the foot march from Shahpur in Ambala Cantt.

The Yatra had entered Haryana's Panipat from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh on Thursday last and later it also passed through Karnal and Kurukshetra districts before concluding in Ambala district.