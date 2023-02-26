 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi to address Congress plenary Session on Sunday

Feb 26, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address party delegates and three resolutions related to agriculture, youth and social justice will be deliberated upon on the third and final day of the party's plenary session on Sunday.

Deliberations will begin in the morning on three party resolutions farmers and agriculture; social justice and empowerment; and youth, education and employment.

At around 10:30 AM, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address the gathering. The deliberations on the three resolutions will again resume and continue till their passage after Gandhi's address.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will deliver the concluding remarks at the plenary in the afternoon around 2PM.