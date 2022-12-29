 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi himself 'violated' laid down security guidelines: Govt officials on Congress' security concerns

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

The Congress on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging security breaches during the Yatra in the city and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the march.

Security arrangements were "fully made" for Rahul Gandhi in accordance with laid down guidelines but he himself "violated" the security protocols, government officials said Thursday, a day after the Congress alleged security breaches during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the national capital.

Dismissing the allegations, the officials said the security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the laid down security guidelines.

However, the officials alleged that on several occasions, violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time. "For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated," the officials said.

Besides, the officials said during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi "violated" security guidelines and the CRPF, which provides his inner cordon of the Z-plus category security, will be taking up this matter separately.

Asserting that the Congress has lost its leaders and former prime ministers --Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi-- for the country's unity, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in a letter to Shah had said, "The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders".