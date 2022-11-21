 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi calls up Sanjay Raut; Shiv Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Sanjay Raut said Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative underway from September 7, is getting a massive response because he is focussing on love and compassion.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said he received a call from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who enquired about his health, and claimed such gestures were becoming rare in times of "political bitterness".

Raut said Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative underway from September 7, is getting a massive response because he is focussing on love and compassion.

The Rajya Sabha member's praise for Gandhi comes at the time when the latter has been facing flak for his remarks on freedom fighter V D Savarkar.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray last week said his party has immense respect for Savarkar and they do not approve of Gandhi's remarks about the late Hindutva ideologue.

Gandhi recently called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He had also claimed that Savarkar helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.