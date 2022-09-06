 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 32 crore compensation to Fazilka district for damage caused by 2020 floods

Sep 06, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

After a meeting with MLAs from the district, Mann said the government has pegged the losses to crops at Rs 28 crore while it estimated Rs 4 crore loss to houses and other establishments.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered to release Rs 32 crore to Fazilka district to compensate for the losses it suffered due to floods in 2020. After a meeting with MLAs from the district, Mann said the government has pegged the losses to crops at Rs 28 crore while it estimated Rs 4 crore loss to houses and other establishments.

Slamming the previous Congress government in the state, the chief minister said when floods wreaked havoc in the district, especially in its Abohar, Arniwala and Jalalabad blocks, the then government did "nothing" to provide relief to the people except offer "lip service".

Sep 6, 2022
