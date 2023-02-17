 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
President Droupadi Murmu to join Isha Mahashivratri celebrations in Coimbatore tomorrow

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

This will be her first visit to Tamil Nadu after becoming President.

President Droupadi Murmu Illustration: Moneycontrol

President Droupadi Murmu will take part in Mahashivratri 2023 celebrations on February 18 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Special security arrangements have been made for the President's smooth participation in the mega celebrations in Coimbatore, Isha Foundation said in a statement on Friday.

The night-long festival will begin at 6 pm on February 18 and continue till 6 am the following morning, in the presence of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.