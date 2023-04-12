 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Politics has lost its civilized tone: Sharad Pawar

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

Sharad Pawar was speaking at a discussion to commemorate the acclaimed 1979 Marathi film "Simhasan" (Throne) directed by Jabbar Patel. The film revolves around Maharashtra's politics in the 1970s.

Politics has lost its civilized tone: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar lamented that politics today has lost its "civilized tone," and said the kind of language used today was unheard of earlier.

He was speaking at a discussion to commemorate the acclaimed 1979 Marathi film "Simhasan" (Throne) directed by Jabbar Patel. The film revolves around Maharashtra's politics in the 1970s.

"Politics has lost its civilized tone today. The extreme language that is used now was never part of the political discourse in the past," Pawar said.

"Politics of those days was more civilized," he added when asked what he missed about those days.