PM Modi should nationalise all assets of Adani Group and then auction it for sale: Subramanian Swamy

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said he wants the Centre to nationalise the assets of Adani Group, which has faced scrutiny after its stocks tumbled following a report over its financial deals and a ruckus was created in Parliament by opposition parties over it.

In an interview with PTI here, Swamy spoke about how his recent tweet on being "sorrowful" regarding the demise of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf which has received a lot of criticism online.

He also spoke about how Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleging it lacked either objectives or strategies and said the allocation for defence is low at a time when China is aggressive on the border issue.

Excerpts from the interview --