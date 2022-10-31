 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil poll

PTI
Oct 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

The Brazilian leader defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the presidential elections in Brazil, and said he looked forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Brazilian leader defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country's next president.  The PMO posted a tweet quoting Modi, "Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues."

 

PTI
first published: Oct 31, 2022 12:39 pm
