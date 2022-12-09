 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pension Politics: The old pension scheme threatens the new

Shweta Punj
Dec 09, 2022 / 10:41 PM IST

Pensions comprise 12.4 percent of the revenue expenditure of the 10 most indebted states. If the NPS is junked in favour of the old scheme, the burden will shift to future generations.

While the BJP made history in Gujarat by scripting a stupendous victory, government employees in the state continue to be unhappy with the party – a sentiment that the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were hoping to capitalise on.

The state introduced the New Pension Scheme (NPS) for employees joining government service on or after April 1, 2005. According to a notification, the government would match the 10 percent of basic pay plus DA that employees contribute towards their pension. The employee’s contribution is mandatory.

But the move led to several protests in the state, which made the government increase its contribution to 14 percent in 2019 -the govt. increased its contribution 15 years after rolling out the policy.

The Congress and the AAP saw an opportunity and made reverting to the old pension scheme (OPS) part of their election manifesto. In fact, the demand for restoring the old pension scheme has become a major poll plank in states like Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

New Pension Scheme

In the 2003-04 budget, the Vajpayee-led government announced a new pension scheme based on matching contributions by employees and the government. However, there will be no contribution from the government for individuals who are not government employees.