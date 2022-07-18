Parliament monsoon session 2022 LIVE: Centre to seek change in weapons of mass destruction bill

The monsoon session of the Parliament commences today and will conclude on August 12. During the session, the central government will seek to push several legislations and its legislative agenda includes 32 bills for passage - out of which 14 are ready. The bills include cantonment bill, multi-state cooperative societies bill, development of enterprises and services hubs bill, two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, among others.

Polling in the Presidential election is underway at the Parliament House and the state legislative assemblies. With the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind coming to an end on July 24, around 4,800 MPs and MLAs will cast their votes till 5 pm on Monday to elect the 15th President of India. The counting of votes will take place on July 21 while the next President will take oath on July 25.