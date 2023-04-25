Punjab ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal dies aged 95

Parkash Singh Badal, a former Punjab chief minister and patriarch of one of the country's oldest political party - the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - died on April 25. He was aged 95.

Badal breathed his last at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he was admitted on April 16 after complaining of breathing issues. He was shifted to the medical ICU on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened.

"Mr Badal passed away at around 8 pm," hospital Director Abhijeet Singh told news agency PTI.

"He had been on NIV (non-invasive ventilation) and HFNC (high-flow nasal cannula) support along with medical management," the hospital later said in a bulletin.

The deceased SAD patron is survived by his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, and daughter Parneet Kaur, who is the wife of ex-state cabinet minister Adeish Partap Singh Kairon. Badal, whose appearance in public life was restricted over the past couple of years due to age-related ailments, was also hospitalised in June last year following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma. He also contracted the Covid-19 infection in January 2022.

Defamation case: Rahul files appeal in Gujarat HC against Surat sessions court order Badal had a storied political career, stretching for more than seven decades. He became Punjab's youngest chief minister, at the age of 43, and also holds the record for being the state's oldest CM, at the age of 90. Cumulatively, Badal held the chief ministerial post for five terms -- the first between 1970 and 1971, the second ranging from 1977-80, the third tenure lasting from 1997-2002, the fourth from 2007-12 and the final tenure from 2012-2017. Badal also briefly held the position of Union agriculture minister, under the Morarji Desai-headed government in 1977. Leaders cutting across party lines condoled the demise, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh describing his passing away as their "personal loss". "Parkash Singh Badal’s passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him. I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. "Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life...His demise is a personal loss to me," Rajnath Singh said. Punjab Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann also expressed sorrow over Badal's death. Congress' communications department chief Jairam Ramesh described Badal as a "titan" as he paid his tributes to the deceased leader. "Parkash Singh Badal, 5-time CM of Punjab and a titan has passed away. I recall our association with great fondness and respect...He belonged to a class of politicians that’s fast becoming extinct," he said. Former Punjab CM and Badal's longtime political rival Captain Amarinder Singh said he was "deeply saddened over the demise". "Badal Sahab was respected by everyone cutting across party lines. May Waheguru ji grant peace to the departed soul," he tweeted.

Moneycontrol News