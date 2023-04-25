 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal dies aged 95

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Parkash Singh Badal, a former Punjab chief minister and patriarch of one of the country's oldest political party - the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - died on April 25. He was aged 95.

Badal breathed his last at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he was admitted on April 16 after complaining of breathing issues.  He was shifted to the medical ICU on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened.

"Mr Badal passed away at around 8 pm," hospital Director Abhijeet Singh told news agency PTI.

"He had been on NIV (non-invasive ventilation) and HFNC (high-flow nasal cannula) support along with medical management," the hospital later said in a bulletin.