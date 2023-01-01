 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition showing its mindset by finding fault with Kalasa Banduri project: CM Basavraj Bommai

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

The Chief Minister also assured people that the government will give a clarification if required.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the opposition Congress is showing its mindset by finding fault with the clearance given to the detailed project report of the Kalasa-Banduri canal by the Central Water Commission three days ago.

The Chief Minister also said the opposition is criticising the creation of new reservation categories for Other Backward Castes because they are in trouble.

According to him, the much awaited Kalasa-Banduri canal project to address the drinking water crisis in the parched regions of North Karnataka has reached its logical end.

The Chief Minister said the Congress leaders have not read the entire report due to which they could not see the date and signature at the bottom of the DPR.

"The issue for which we (BJP) and they (Congress) had fought, has now reached a logical end after 20 to 25 years. Yet, finding fault with the order shows their mindset and nothing else. I am not bothered about their comments. My road is clear," Bommai told reporters.

Now that the DPR is ready, the state government will seek clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest, order tenders and will start the work, the Chief Minister explained.