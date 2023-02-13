 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out strategy in Parliament

Feb 13, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

Sources said the leaders of Congress, RJD, DMK, NCP, JDU, AAP, Left parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament complex.

Leaders of 14 Opposition parties on Monday held a meeting here to discuss their joint strategy in Parliament.

The meeting comes in the wake of continued attack on the government over the Adani issue and the demand for a joint Parliamentary Committee probe into it.

The meeting also comes after the Rajya Sabha suspended Congress member Rajani Patil from the House for the remainder of the Budget session, for circulating an unauthorised video of house proceedings.