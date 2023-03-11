 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Objecting to women's reservation, 3 associations seek amendment before Nagaland civic polls

Mar 11, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

In 2017, the government had withheld the decision to conduct the election after clashes left two persons dead and several others injured on the eve of the voting.

Three associations wrote to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, stating that they would not "allow" the civic polls in Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung unless the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 is amended to remove the provisions for the reservation of 33 per cent seats for women and the levy of taxes on land and buildings.

The State Election Commission on Thursday announced that it will hold polls for 39 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) after almost two decades on May 16. Of the 39 ULBs, Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung have municipal councils, while the rest are town councils.

The Association of Kohima Municipal Ward Panchayat (AKMWP), All Ward Union Mokokchung Town (AWUMT) and the Dimapur Urban Council Chairman Federation (DUCCF) wrote to Rio opposing the elections with 33 per cent reservation for women and levy of land and building taxes, claiming that those infringe on the special rights for Nagaland guaranteed by Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

"For the Nagas, Article 371-A is related to both territory and the people, for Nagas the land and all resources belong to the people. All resources include people and Women and accordingly, a law deciding on the political rights of the Naga women rest with the people," the letter said.