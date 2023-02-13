 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

No proposal to tax agricultural income, says government

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Article 246 of the Constitution of India puts the tax on agricultural income under the State List.

The government has no plans to waive off the debt of farmers of Punjab.

There is no proposal to tax the agricultural income in India, the Ministry of Finance has said while responding to a question raised in the Parliament on February 13.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has further added that no committee to study this issue has been formed in the last five years.

Article 246 of the Constitution of India puts the tax on agricultural income under the State List.

The issue was raised in the Parliament after the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Bibek Debroy, in an Op-Ed on January 21 argued that it is wrong for Indian governments to not tax agricultural income.