No patient benefitted from Rs 50 lakh help scheme to treat rare disease patients: BJP MP Varun Gandhi to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

According to an amendment made to this in May, 2022, all groups of rare disease patients were assured a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for treatment, he said.

No patient has so far benefitted from a health ministry scheme which assures an assistance of Rs 50 lakh to people with rare diseases, BJP MP Varun Gandhi said on Saturday, warning that it endangers the lives of 432 patients, mainly children below six years of age.

Ten children have died waiting for treatment, he tweeted, urging Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to act immediately by clearing these payments.

In a letter to Mandaviya, Gandhi noted that the 'National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021' was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 30, 2021 to save the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases.

However, he said in the letter, even after several months of the announcement, not a single patient has been able to reap the benefits of this scheme, "threatening the survival of 432 patients, mainly children below six years of age".

Most of these children suffer from Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSD) such as gaucher, pompe, MPS I, MPS II and fabry disease, he said.