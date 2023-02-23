 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Municipal Corporation of Delhi proceedings adjourned again. What happened?

Sohil Sehran
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Voting for the civic body’s powerful standing committee was disrupted again after the mayor adjourned the house until February 24.

The AAP and BJP members exchanged words, jostled, hurled objects at each other and traded blows. (Picture credit: @AtishiAAP Twitter)

A fracas between Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party councillors that broke out overnight during elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s powerful standing committee resumed on February 23 morning, after which mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the house for the day.

The chaos started on February 22 evening after newly elected mayor Oberoi allowed councillors to carry their mobile phones inside the polling booth while voting for the standing committee members. The AAP and BJP members exchanged words, jostled, hurled objects at each other and traded blows.

BJP councillors stormed the well of the house, saying the rules didn’t allow mobile phones to be carried into the polling booths. They alleged AAP members were taking pictures of ballot papers to keep a check on cross-voting.

Although AAP won the MCD elections two months ago, voting for the standing committee is key because it determines which political party will control the civic body. While the mayor is the nominal head of the MCD, the standing committee has the executive powers.