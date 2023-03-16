 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai Police detains one person in Amruta Fadnavis bribery, blackmailing case

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

The development comes a month after Amruta Fadnavis filed an FIR against a woman identified as Anshika and her father, a top bookie named Anil Jaisinghani, for attempting to bribe her and later threatening her.

Amruta Fadnavis (Photo: Facebook)

The Mumbai police detained a resident of Ulhasnagar for questioning in connection with an alleged case of bribery and threatening against Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The detention came a month after Amruta Fadnavis filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a woman named Anshika and her father, a top bookie named Anil Jaisinghani. The FIR accused the duo of attempting to bribe and later threaten Amruta Fadnavis.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for conspiracy, and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to media reports, Amruta Fadnavis alleged in the FIR filed on February 20 at the Malabar Hill police station that the accused, who claimed to be an apparel, jewellery, and footwear designer, offered her Rs 1 crore to get her father's name cleared from a police case.