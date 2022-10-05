Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critical but stable as doctors at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram keep the Samajwadi Party member on ventilator, said reports.

Doctors from AIIMS Delhi also checked on the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh whose health has been deteriorating over the past few months. On Sunday he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit at Medanta.

Multiple party leaders have paid a visit to Yadav at Medanta including Maharashtra leader Abu Azmi. "Netaji’s condition is stable, but he is on ventilator support. In such a situation, it is too early to clarify anything, so people should pray. Netaji has great affection for workers at all levels. That’s why so many people have been gathering to see him. He will soon recover and guide the party like before," he told reporters.

Supporters of Yadav have been conducting hawans and prayer meets for a speedy recovery of the leader.