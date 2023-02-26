 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nikki Haley's presidential bid raises concern for Pakistan as she vows to cut foreign aid to 'enemy' countries'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 26, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

Haley claimed that much of the $46 billion of taxpayer’s money that was spent on foreign aid last year went to such nations and organizations that do not support the US or its allies.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley arrives on stage at her first campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina.

Nikki Haley, an Indian-American politician representing the Republican Party, has declared her intention to discontinue foreign aid to countries that are deemed enemies of the United States, including Pakistan if she is elected to the presidency in 2024.

In an op-ed published in the New York Post, Haley pointed out that Pakistan is among the nations that harbor hostility towards the US, and criticized the Biden administration for resuming military aid to Pakistan despite its association with numerous terrorist groups and its indebtedness to China.

