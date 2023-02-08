 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mehbooba Mufti detained by Delhi Police during protest march to Parliament

Feb 08, 2023

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir had panned to take out a protest march from Rail Bhawan to Parliament against the anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti along with party workers were detained on February 8 by police during a protest in Delhi against the anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir.

Joined by party workers, the former chief minister had planned to take out a protest march from Rail Bhawan to Parliament. She wanted opposition parties to raise their voice against the administration’s anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory.

However, she was detained by the Delhi Police and taken to Jantar Mantar from where the protestors dispersed.

“If we can’t go to Parliament, I wonder where we should go then. Does the government want us to get our grievances redressed at the United Nations,” Mehbooba asked?