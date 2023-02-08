Mehbooba Mufti detained by Delhi Police during protest march to Parliament

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti along with party workers were detained on February 8 by police during a protest in Delhi against the anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir.

Joined by party workers, the former chief minister had planned to take out a protest march from Rail Bhawan to Parliament. She wanted opposition parties to raise their voice against the administration’s anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory.

However, she was detained by the Delhi Police and taken to Jantar Mantar from where the protestors dispersed.

“If we can’t go to Parliament, I wonder where we should go then. Does the government want us to get our grievances redressed at the United Nations,” Mehbooba asked?

There is no rule of law that can be seen in Jammu and Kashmir and "we came all the way to Delhi to speak our hearts out. But it seems that here also the voice of the general public is muzzled," she said. Earlier on February 6, Mehbooba alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre gave 45,000 hectare of land to a conman, while people in Jammu and Kashmir are being thrown out of their homes.

She said, "J&K has become Palestine, where bulldozers are being used to demolish the houses of poor people, who have been living there for ages. Their land is being taken by the government saying they had illegally occupied it. The government is not talking about the conman, who has been given 45,000 hectare of land." (With inputs from PTI)

