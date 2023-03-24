 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Why was Rahul Gandhi disqualified after conviction?

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 24, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

While Gandhi was convicted under provisions of Indian Penal Code for defamation, he was disqualified under provisions of Representation of Peoples Act and Constitution of India.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress senior leader disqualified from Lok Sabha

On March 24, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP) after his conviction and sentencing by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation.

A Surat Court on March 23 sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi' surname remarks. The court later granted him bail, and stayed its order for a period of 30 days so that Gandhi can appeal in a higher court.

Rahul Gandhi has to obtain a stay on the conviction from a higher court if the disqualification is to be put on hold.

MoneyControl explains the provisions under which Rahul Gandhi was convicted, why he was disqualified, and the ghost of the 2013 ordinance that could have come in handy for him.