 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Manish Sisodia sent to CBI custody for five days

Sohil Sehran
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation officials on February 26 after eight-hours of long questioning.

Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, on Feb 26, 2023. (PTI)

The CBI custody of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn liquor policy, was extended by five days on February 27.

The five-day CBI custody till March 4 was granted by Rose Avenue Court, where Sisodia was produced in the afternoon around 3 pm.

Earlier, his counsel had told the court there was no evidence against him and opposed CBI's plea seeking his custody. However, CBI in its response said the Delhi deputy chief minister's five-day custody is required for effective interrogation into the case.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation officials on February 26 after eight hours-long questioning.