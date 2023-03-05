 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Manish Sisodia being tortured by CBI, pressured to sign documents with false charges: AAP

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

The federal probe agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 for allegedly not cooperating in the investigation into the Delhi excise policy case and being evasive on questions from investigators.

Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, on Feb 26, 2023. (PTI)

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj Sunday claimed the CBI was "torturing" senior party leader Manish Sisodia and pressuring him to sign papers containing false charges.

The federal probe agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 for allegedly not cooperating in the investigation into the Delhi excise policy case and being evasive on questions from investigators. A special CBI court on Saturday extended the custody of Sisodia till March 6.

On February 28, Sisodia resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet.

According to officials, the agency wants to utilise Sisodia's custody to locate the crucial missing file containing legal opinions on the expert committee recommendations on the excise policy, which remains untraceable even now.