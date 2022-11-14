 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maker of modern India: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, among others, offered floral tributes at Nehru's memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi.

The Congress on Monday paid rich tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying 21st century India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution.

Several party leaders paid glowing tributes on social media to the Congress stalwart.

Born in 1889, Nehru remains India's longest-serving prime minister. He was prime minister between August 1947 and May 1964. He passed away on May 27, 1964.

In a tweet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Pandit Nehru the maker of modern India. 21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution."

"A champion of democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India's social, political and economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot," he said.