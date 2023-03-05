 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhya Pradesh CM to launch welfare scheme doling out Rs 1,000 per month to women

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Under this scheme, women will be given Rs 1,000 assistance per month with certain riders, including that they are not Income Tax payees, as per a government official.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigns in support of BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on November 26, 2018. (Image: PTI)

Months ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch a welfare scheme on Sunday wherein eligible women will get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000.

At least one lakh women from urban and rural areas from various parts of the state are expected to take part in the function to be held at Jamboree Maidan in the state capital later in the day, officials said.

With the launch of the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme', the government aims to reach out to one crore women in the state for which a provision of Rs 8,000 crore has been made in the Budget presented recently.

