Key witness in 2005 BSP MLA murder case shot dead in Prayagraj

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead at his residence here, police said.

One of his gunners, who too was hit in the firing, died later at a hospital, they said.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma told reporters that Umesh Pal was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house this evening.

Two of his gunners too were injured in the attack. Both gunners were deployed in Pal’s security by the government. One of the gunners, Sandeep Nishad, succumbed at the hospital.