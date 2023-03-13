 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka a powerhouse of development, says PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Sharing glimpses of his visit to Mandya in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said Mandya was amazing and added that the people's affection will always be cherished.

Karnataka is a powerhouse of development and is contributing to the nation in so many sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, a day after his visit to the poll-bound state.

Furthermore, responding to a tweet by a citizen, he said, "Karnataka is a powerhouse of development, contributing to the nation in so many sectors." It is an honour to serve the people of "this great state", he said.

During his visit on Sunday, Modi addressed two public meetings -- in Mandya in the Old Mysuru region and Dharwad in north Karnataka.