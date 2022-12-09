 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

In Charts | BJP’s win in Gujarat and the decline in NOTA

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

In 11 seats won by the BJP, the winning margin crossed one lakh. Votes for NOTA declined by more than 9 percent compared to 2017.

The BJP secured more than 50 percent vote share in as much as 65 percent of the seats it won in Gujarat, shows data. The party received more than 50 percent votes in 102 seats out of the total 156 seats it won.

Meanwhile, the Congress won with more than 50 percent vote share only in two seats, Patan and Vansda. In Patan, Kiritkumar Patel got reelected after securing 50.1 percent of the votes polled.

Whereas in Vansda, Congress’ Anantkumar Patel won with 52.57 percent of votes polled. The BJP had earlier this month accused the Congress of attacking its candidate in Vansda who has now lost, Piyushkumar Patel.

The AAP won with more than half of the votes polled only in Dediyapada. Chaitarbhai Vasava, who was the party’s candidate for the seat, won with a 55.87% vote share.

Bhupendrabhai Patel of the BJP, who won from Ghatlodia, recorded the highest winning margin as he defeated Amee Yajnik of the Congress by a margin of 1,92,263 votes.