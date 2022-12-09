In Charts | BJP’s win in Gujarat and the decline in NOTA

The BJP secured more than 50 percent vote share in as much as 65 percent of the seats it won in Gujarat, shows data. The party received more than 50 percent votes in 102 seats out of the total 156 seats it won.

Meanwhile, the Congress won with more than 50 percent vote share only in two seats, Patan and Vansda. In Patan, Kiritkumar Patel got reelected after securing 50.1 percent of the votes polled.

Whereas in Vansda, Congress’ Anantkumar Patel won with 52.57 percent of votes polled. The BJP had earlier this month accused the Congress of attacking its candidate in Vansda who has now lost, Piyushkumar Patel.

The AAP won with more than half of the votes polled only in Dediyapada. Chaitarbhai Vasava, who was the party’s candidate for the seat, won with a 55.87% vote share.

Bhupendrabhai Patel of the BJP, who won from Ghatlodia, recorded the highest winning margin as he defeated Amee Yajnik of the Congress by a margin of 1,92,263 votes.

The smallest margin of victory was recorded in Rapar, where Virendrasinh Jadeja of the BJP, won with a margin of 577 votes over Dharamshi Aarethiya of the Congress. In as many as 11 seats, the winning margin crossed the one lakh mark. All 11 of them were won by the BJP. As many as 126 of the candidates fielded by AAP lost their deposit. For Congress, this figure stood at 41. NOTA (none of the above) received a total of 5,01,202 votes in this election, which translates to a vote share of 1.57 percent. This is a decline of 9.13 percent from the 5,51,594 votes that NOTA received in the 2017 Assembly Election. It also had a higher vote share in 2017 with 1.84 percent. However, in 15 constituencies, NOTA got more votes than AAP. Furthermore, in seven constituencies, NOTA got the third-highest number of votes. By absolute numbers, Khedbrahma with 7,331 votes, polled the most number of votes for NOTA, followed by Danta with 5,213 votes, and Chhota Udaipur with 5,093 votes.

Sreedev Krishnakumar

