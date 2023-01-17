 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hugging me not a security breach, says Rahul Gandhi

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

Gandhi’ statement came after a man attempted to hug him during the Yatra on January 17, but he was pushed away by Congress workers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 17 said there was no security breach during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

“Someone coming to hug me in excitement is not a security lapse. There is a lot of enthusiasm in this Yatra and it happens. Security people had checked him,” said Rahul Gandhi.

While addressing the media on the last day of Yatra in Punjab, he said the march has been successful to a larger extent to spread the message of love and compassion against the hatred in India.

“Before 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP will try its best to divide people and spread hatred, but we will continue to open the shops of love,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi also accepted there was anti-incumbency against his party in Punjab in the last elections because of which Aam Aadmi Party was able to form the government.