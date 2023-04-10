 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Sharad Pawar has been consistently breaking ranks with the opposition?

Sohil Sehran
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Image- PTI)

Veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has surprised political observers with his statements on two major issues the opposition has been banking on to corner the government.

In the first instance, Pawar, 82, criticised the Congress-led opposition campaign against industrialist Guatam Adani, saying the Adani Group was being targeted. He said a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe of the group’s dealings would serve no purpose.

Pawar is the first opposition leader who has spoken in favour of Adani since the publication on January 24 of a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research that accused Adani Group of wrongdoing.

That statement came at a time when opposition parties were putting up a united front, demanding a joint parliamentary probe of the Adani issue and criticising Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha after he was held guilty of defamation.