Home Minister Amit Shah predicts Congress will fade into obscurity by 2024

Sohil Sehran
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes on Congress over 'Gautam Das' jibe, says people will respond to this behaviour through ballot boxes.

"The NDPP-BJP coalition will form government in Nagaland after polls. We will solve all problems of the state," Amit Shah said, addressing an election rally in Mon. (File image)

In response to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on February 20, made a bold prediction that the Grand Old Party would be nowhere to be seen in 2024, not even with binoculars.

During a rally held in Nagaland's Mon area, Amit Shah remarked that the derogatory language used by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was unsurprising, given the behavior of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, you had used unparliamentarily language against Modi ji in 2019 also and you saw the results. Congress lost the status of an opposition party. Today, you’ve used the same language against him. You will see the results in 2024, Congress won’t be visible even through binoculars,” said Amit Shah.

He said the people of this country will respond to this behaviour by using ballot boxes. Shah appealed to the people of Nagaland to express their anger by voting the NDA alliance to power.