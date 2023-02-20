Home Minister Amit Shah predicts Congress will fade into obscurity by 2024

In response to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on February 20, made a bold prediction that the Grand Old Party would be nowhere to be seen in 2024, not even with binoculars.

During a rally held in Nagaland's Mon area, Amit Shah remarked that the derogatory language used by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was unsurprising, given the behavior of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, you had used unparliamentarily language against Modi ji in 2019 also and you saw the results. Congress lost the status of an opposition party. Today, you’ve used the same language against him. You will see the results in 2024, Congress won’t be visible even through binoculars,” said Amit Shah.

He said the people of this country will respond to this behaviour by using ballot boxes. Shah appealed to the people of Nagaland to express their anger by voting the NDA alliance to power.

"The people in Congress must know the results of stooping low in politics. When Congress was in power at the Centre, only two lakh crore was spent in five years on developmental works in the northeast. However, the Modi government has spent seven lakh crore in five years for infrastructure upgradation in the northeast region," he added. Shah's comments came soon after Khera's video from a presser on February 17 went viral. He had addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Narendra 'Gautam Das' Modi.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India on February 25-26 Pawan Khera had taken a dig at the ruling party by questioning their reluctance to participate in a parliamentary debate and the establishment of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). He had referenced former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had set up JPCs during their tenures. Khera said that although the Prime Minister's given name was Damodardas, his actions were more in line with the name Gautam Das. Later, Khera posted a tweet, admitting to his confusion over whether the Prime Minister's name was Damodardas or Gautam Das.

Sohil Sehran