 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Home Minister Amit Shah greets people on National Handloom Day

PTI
Aug 07, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Shah said India's handloom sector signifies the rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Representative Image.

On National Handloom Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked everyone to promote the country's handloom heritage and empower the weavers, especially women.

Shah said India's handloom sector signifies the rich and diverse cultural heritage.

He said in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi movement that began in 1905 on this day and to revive the ancient Indian art. It is also aimed at encouraging the countrymen to use handloom products woven by the indigenous weavers.

On this 8th National Handloom Day, let us join hands to further the Modi government's resolve to preserve and promote our handloom heritage and empower our handloom weavers, especially women, he said in a message. It is also aimed at encouraging the countrymen to use handloom products woven by the indigenous weavers.

PTI
TAGS: #Home Minister Amit Shah #National Handloom Day #PM Modi
first published: Aug 7, 2022 01:56 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.