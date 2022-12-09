 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat polls: Most Congress turncoats win on BJP ticket

PTI
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST

Besides former Congress working president Hardik Patel, the BJP had fielded 12 former Congress MLAs along with the son of a former Congress legislator. Of these 14, all but three won the election on Thursday.

Most former Congress leaders who switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

In at least three cases, their direct challengers were candidates of the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and those from the Congress.

In some cases, their victory was aided by a split in votes between the AAP and Congress, data provided by the Election Commission shows.

Harshad Ribadiya, a former Congressman who joined the BJP, was defeated by AAP's Bhupendra Bhayani in Visavadar.

Jawahar Chavda, who had resigned as Congress MLA in March 2019 and won the subsequent byelection on BJP ticket, was defeated on his home turf of Manavadar by Congress's Arvind Ladani by around 3,000 votes.