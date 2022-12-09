 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Elections 2022: AAP’s entry spoilt Congress’ chances in several seats

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

While the Aam Aadmi Party secured five seats and a 12.92 percent vote share - giving it a national party status, data shows that in several seats, its presence directly impacted the vote share of Congress.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

Although the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)  won’t be forming the government in Gujarat, as its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had said that it would, it has surely managed to place itself as the third-biggest party in Gujarat, the numbers show. This provides it ground to improve its prospects in the 2027 elections.

The party won five seats in Gujarat this time, securing a vote share of 12.92 percent in total. In fact, in Dediyapada constituency, where AAP’s Chaitarbhai Vasava won, it got more than 55 percent votes. More than half of the vote share of the party came from just 38 of the 181 seats it contested. Out of the five seats it won, four were rural constituencies, while one was semi-rural.

Despite winning a low number of seats, the silver lining for AAP will be that it is all set to be recognised as a national party as it required just two seats and 6 percent vote share in Gujarat to attain that status.

Out of the five seats that the AAP secured in this election, two each were wrested from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, respectively, and one from the Bharatiya Tribal Party.

An analysis of election data shows that the party came second in as many as 34 seats in the state. In these seats, the AAP got an average vote share of 26.3 percent, while the average margin between AAP candidates and the winning candidates stood at 48,221 votes.