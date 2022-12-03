 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Gujarat polls: Tribal seat Pavi Jetpur to see triangular contest with AAP's entry

PTI
Dec 03, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST

The daughter of late Congress MP Amarsinh Rathwa, Radhika joined the AAP just before the elections were announced. She is pitted against three other Rathwas -- sitting Congress MLA Sukhram Rathwa, BJP's Jayantbhai Rathwa, and Bharatiya Tribal Party's Namalbhai Rathwa.

Aam Aadmi Party

At an AAP roadshow at Kawant in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district, 18-year-old Abhay Rathwa listens intently to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who is talking about the "Kejriwal model" of development.

"Yeh jungle kha gaye, sakool kha gaye (These people have swallowed forests and schools)...," says Mann, who is standing atop an SUV, targeting the BJP government while campaigning for the AAP's candidate from Pavi Jetpur seat.

A young man standing next to Abhay Rathwa asks his friend, "What is sakool?" "It must mean peace," his friend replies after pondering over the question for a moment and confusing the word with 'sukoon'.

Though Mann's message was partially lost in translation, the youngsters are enthused by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

Abhay Rathwa, a first-time voter who came to the roadshow straight from school with a friend, said he finds Kejriwal "trustworthy".

The AAP has fielded Radhika Rathwa from Pavi Jetpur constituency, which goes to polls in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 5. The daughter of late Congress MP Amarsinh Rathwa, Radhika joined the AAP just before the elections were announced.